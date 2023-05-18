The National’s Homecoming Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Patti Smith and More

Home News Renita Wright May 18th, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Grammy-award winnning Indie rock band The National is bringing its Homecoming music festival back to Cincinnati this September for the first time since 2018.The two-day even headlined by the band themselves, returns to Smale Park on September 15. The festival will also serve as host to Patti Smith and Her Band, Pavement, The Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Arooj Aftab, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, The Drin, Carriers, Leo Pastel and Ballard. The complete line-up for Homecoming 2023 has been revealed and is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 15

The National

Patti Smith & Her Band

The Walkmen

Arooj Aftab

Bartees Strange

Carriers

Ballard

Saturday, Sept. 16

The National

Pavement

Weyes Blood

Snail Mail

Julia Jacklin

The Drin

Leo Pastel

The National’s released a new album last month titled “First Two Pages of Frankenstein” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Alternative and Top Rock charts. The band’s Homecoming performance is part of their 2023 tour, which begins in Chicago on Thursday.