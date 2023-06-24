Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Infectious Pop Single “Shy Boy”

Home News Zach Monteiro June 24th, 2023 - 6:40 PM

Canadian singer and songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has recently released her newest single “Shy Boy”. The song’s release follows Jepsen’s latest studio-length album The Loneliest Time last year in her string of new music.

The song itself features a funk rhythm and synth melodies, culminating into a song that begs to be put on repeat. In the music video, Jepsen tries to get her date to open up to her (hence the name “Shy Boy”) with indications to her goal with lines like “You didn’t even know you got the Midas touch”.

According to NME, Carly Rae Jepsen’s newest work was produced by James Ford, who is known for working with artists like Gorillaz, Arctic Monkeys and Florence + The Machine.

“Shy Boy” is Jepsen’s first single since the release of her acclaimed album The Loneliest Time in October of last year. She is currently on tour in Japan, with her next performance scheduled for June 28th in Yokohama, Japan at the Pacifico Yokohama.

