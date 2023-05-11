The Cure Plays “A Thousand Hours” And “Six Different Ways” At Tour Kickoff For The First Time in 36 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 4:51 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com The Cure kicked off their first North American tour in seven years with a show at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans yesterday.

The band performed 29 songs that included several new tunes The Cure’s new album Songs of a Lost World. The songs being performed included “Alone,” “And Nothing Is Forever,” “A Fragile Thing” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye.”

During the encore The Cure played “A Thousand Hours,” which is from the album Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss and “Six Different Ways” from The Head on the Door album. Both songs have not been played since 1987.

The Cure’s North American leg of Songs of a Lost World Tour runs through early July and the on-sale tickets have been has been a big issue but there are limited tickets still available through Ticketmaster.

.Songs of a Lost World Tour Setlist

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

The Last Day of Summer

A Fragile Thing

Cold

Burn

Fascination Street

Push

Play for Today

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

Want

A Thousand Hours (First time live since 1987)

At Night

A Forest

Encore Number Two:

Lullaby

Six Different Ways (first performance since 1987)

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love

Doing the Unstuck

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don’t Cry