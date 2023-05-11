The Cure Plays “A Thousand Hours” And “Six Different Ways” At Tour Kickoff For The First Time in 36 Years

According to brooklynvegan.com The Cure kicked off their first North American tour in seven years with a show at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans yesterday.
The band performed 29 songs that included several new tunes The Cure’s new album Songs of a Lost World. The songs being performed included “Alone,” “And Nothing Is Forever,” “A Fragile Thing” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye.”
During the encore The Cure played “A Thousand Hours,” which is from the album Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss and “Six Different Ways” from The Head on the Door album. Both songs have not been played since 1987.
The Cure’s North American leg of Songs of a Lost World Tour runs through early July and the on-sale tickets have been has been a big issue but there are limited tickets still available through Ticketmaster.
.Songs of a Lost World Tour Setlist
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
The Last Day of Summer
A Fragile Thing
Cold
Burn
Fascination Street
Push
Play for Today
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore:
I Can Never Say Goodbye
Want
A Thousand Hours (First time live since 1987)
At Night
A Forest
Encore Number Two:
Lullaby
Six Different Ways (first performance since 1987)
The Walk
Friday I’m in Love
Doing the Unstuck
Close to Me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don’t Cry
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat