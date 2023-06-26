Slowdive Perform New Single “Kisses” Live for the First Time

Home News Zach Monteiro June 26th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

British rock-band Slowdive performed over the weekend; both at the Phoenix in Exeter on Saturday and at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Sunday. Amongst their performances came the live debut of one of their newest singles “Kisses” which was released ahead of their upcoming album Everything is Alive.

The shoegaze legends had a string of hits in the 90’s, but would later go on to reunite in 2014 and develop a newfound interest in branching out towards the pop genre, evident in their self-titled 2017 album (Which was also their first new music in 22 years.).

The band released their newest song “Kisses” last week and performed it live in the two venues. This is also the first song seen for their upcoming album Everything is Alive which they announced was finished and getting ready to release earlier this year.

Slowdive’s performances at both the Phoenix in Exeter and the Glastonbury Music Festival can be found below:

Slowdive have also recently announced their latest tour throughout the UK and Ireland, as well as North America. The tour kicks off on September 23rd in Toronto, Ontario at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Check out our previous articles on Slowdive below: