Blur Performs Two New Songs During First Show in Eight Years

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2023 - 12:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to spin.com rock band Blur kicked off their tour with a performance at the Colchester Arts Centre. The show marked the band’s first full set in eight years. Blur performed the new songs “The Narcissist” and “St. Charles Square” from their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren.

Blur also performed some of their popular tunes including “There’s No Other Way,” “Coffee & TV,” “Song 2,” “Girls & Boys,” “Beetlebum,” “Parklife,” “To the End,” “This is a Low,” “Tender,” “For Tomorrow” and “The Universal.” The Colchester show came ahead of Blur’s summer reunion tour, which is highlighted by a July 8-9 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

During Blur’s performance several audience members went on social media to post videos of the concert.

“Coffeeeee and tv @blurofficial.”