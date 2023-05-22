Blur Performs Two New Songs During First Show in Eight Years

According to spin.com rock band Blur kicked off their tour with a performance at the Colchester Arts Centre. The show marked the band’s first full set in eight years. Blur performed the new songs “The Narcissist” and “St. Charles Square” from their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren.
Blur also performed some of their popular tunes including “There’s No Other Way,” “Coffee & TV,” “Song 2,” “Girls & Boys,” “Beetlebum,” “Parklife,” “To the End,” “This is a Low,” “Tender,” “For Tomorrow” and “The Universal.” The Colchester show came ahead of Blur’s summer reunion tour, which is highlighted by a July 8-9 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.
During Blur’s performance several audience members went on social media to post videos of the concert.
Setlist
St. Charles Square (Live debut)
There’s No Other Way
Popscene (First time live since 2013)
Trouble in the Message Centre
Chemical World (First time live since 2009)
Badhead
Beetlebum
Trimm Trabb
Villa Rosie (Live debut)
Coffee & TV
Out of Time
End of a Century
Parklife
To the End
Oily Water (First time live since 2012)
Advert
Song 2
This Is a Low
Encore
Girls & Boys
The Narcissist (Live debut)
Tender
For Tomorrow
The Universal
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat