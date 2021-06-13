Pet Shop Boys and New Order Announce Rescheduled Fall 2022 The Unity Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple June 13th, 2021 - 8:16 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Pet Shop Boys and New Order had originally been scheduled to go on tour with one another back in the fall of 2020. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the tour was then rescheduled to take place in 2021. Pet Shop Boys and New Order have confirmed that the tour dates are being rescheduled again for 2022.

The Unity Tour will kick off in Toronto, Ontario on September 17, 2022. Both bands, along with special guest DJ Paul Oakenfold, will make stops in places such as Columbia, Maryland, Chicago, Illinois, Seattle, Washington and more.

Since the tour was first announced some changes have been made to it. The stop in Brooklyn, New York was not originally listed but was later added. Along with that, a venue change was made for their stop in Seattle, which now has them performing at the Climate Pledge Arena. The Unity Tour will make its final stop in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 16.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on June 4 and range in price depending on the venue. Any tickets that were previously purchased will still be honored for the 2022 dates.

New Order recently released their first new track in nearly five years titled “Be A Rebel.” The release came alongside the announcement that the previously changed tour dates were going to be rescheduled yet again. “Be A Rebel” was released in September of 2020, which was around the time of when their first show of the tour was supposed to take place.

As for Pet Shop Boys, they had released a new brand new track earlier in the year titled “Monkey Business.” The song was the third song they released that was featured on their album Hotspot. The album ended up dropping on January 24, just a few short weeks after the single release.

The Unity Tour North America 2022 Tour Dates:

09/17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

09/19 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

09/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

09/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09/30 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena