Grimes and Columbia Records Part Ways

May 3rd, 2023

Photo Credit: April Siese

Grimes has left her deal with Columbia Records, Billboard reports citing the musician’s manager, Daouda Leonard. The singer signed with Columbia in March 2021. She released two singles through the label, “Player of Games” and “Shinigami Eyes.”

Since those two releases, she has been teasing Book 1, her follow-up to Miss Anthropocene. “Album is done we’re mixing,” she tweeted last year. “My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”

She surprised fans last year with a set at the Electric Daisy Carnival called ‘Welcome To The Opera.’ The song opens with heavenly synth vocals from the singer and continues with a fist-pumping production that got the crowd dancing. This was the first new song fans heard from Grimes since her bilingual electropop jam “Last Day/Новый день” featuring IC3PEAK.