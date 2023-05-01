Caroline Polachek Brings Out Charli XCX, Weyes Blood and Sudan Archives During Los Angeles Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 3:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to stereogum.com artist Caroline Polachek received extra help last Saturday night during a show in Los Angeles by bringing Charli XCX, Weyes Blood and Sudan Archives on stage to perform several songs with her at Shrine Auditorium.

Charli XCX and Polachek performed a George Daniel’s remix version of Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island,” which Charli XCX had included in her own Coachella set last month.

Soon after Charli XCX‘s surprise appearance, Weyes Blood walked on stage to perform “Butterfly Net”with Polachek. Also the opening act Sudan Archives joined Polachek for the song “Blood And Butter.”

Polachek’s tour continues through May 20, with opening acts Magdalena Bay and Ethel Cain. Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is the artist’s first album since 2019’s Pang. This summer the singer will be visiting the European music festivals Primavera Sound, Roskilde and Montreux Jazz Festival.