Sudan Archives Debuts Bold New Song & Video “OMG BRITT”

Roy Lott September 7th, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Sudan Archives has shared the music video for her new single “OMG BRITT,” the fourth and final single from her highly anticipated sophomore album Natural Brown Prom Queen. The catch trap beat tune is produced by Sudan Archives and JD Reid, who has also worked with slowthai, Mabel, Ghetts, Ben Dickey, and Simon on the Moon. Its visual is directed by Zach Sulak and sees the singer in an all-white outfit with red-colored eyes breaking a guitar in an all-white room. Peep the visual below.

“OMG BRITT” follows her previously released song “Home Maker,” which was released earlier this year. Along with the album announcement, she has announced her upcoming world tour in support of the new LP. The tour is set to begin in North America on September 24 in Solana Beach, CA. Other stops include Portland, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington DC and Atlanta, GA before concluding in Los Angeles, CA at The Lodge Room. She will then head to Europe beginning November 4 in Milan, Italy and including a show at London’s iconic venue KOKO, which will be her biggest headlining show to date. Tickets for the shows are on sale now. See the full tour itinerary below.

SUDAN ARCHIVES TOUR DATES

09/24 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

09/25 – Santa Barbara, CA – Soho Music Club

09/26 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

09/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Sep 29 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Sept 30 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune

10/01 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/05 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

10/07 – Toronto, ON – Axis

10/08 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson

10/10 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere (The Hall)

10/14 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Sound Series Block Party

10/17 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

10/18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/19 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

11/04 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia

11/05 – Zurich, Switzerland – Moods

11/06 – Munich, Germany – Ampere

11/08 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle

11/09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

11/10 – Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy

11/12- Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil

11/13 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol

11/14 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich*

11/15- Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

11/17 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie

11/18 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival

11/20 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Studio Warehouse*

11/21 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s

11/23 – London, UK – KOKO*

11/24 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

11/25 – Barcelona, Spain – La 2 de Apolo

11/26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Super Bock em Stock