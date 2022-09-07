Sudan Archives Debuts Bold New Song & Video “OMG BRITT”

Sudan Archives has shared the music video for her new single “OMG BRITT,” the fourth and final single from her highly anticipated sophomore album Natural Brown Prom Queen. The catch trap beat tune is produced by Sudan Archives and JD Reid, who has also worked with slowthai, Mabel, Ghetts, Ben Dickey, and Simon on the Moon. Its visual is directed by Zach Sulak and sees the singer in an all-white outfit with red-colored eyes breaking a guitar in an all-white room. Peep the visual below.
“OMG BRITT” follows her previously released song “Home Maker,” which was released earlier this year. Along with the album announcement, she has announced her upcoming world tour in support of the new LP. The tour is set to begin in North America on September 24 in Solana Beach, CA. Other stops include Portland, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington DC and Atlanta, GA before concluding in Los Angeles, CA at The Lodge Room. She will then head to Europe beginning November 4 in Milan, Italy and including a show at London’s iconic venue KOKO, which will be her biggest headlining show to date. Tickets for the shows are on sale now. See the full tour itinerary below.
SUDAN ARCHIVES TOUR DATES
09/24 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
09/25 – Santa Barbara, CA – Soho Music Club
09/26 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
09/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Sep 29 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Sept 30 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune
10/01 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
10/04 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10/05 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
10/07 – Toronto, ON – Axis
10/08 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson
10/10 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere (The Hall)
10/14 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Sound Series Block Party
10/17 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
10/18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/19 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
11/04 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia
11/05 – Zurich, Switzerland – Moods
11/06 – Munich, Germany – Ampere
11/08 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle
11/09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar
11/10 – Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy
11/12- Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil
11/13 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol
11/14 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich*
11/15- Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord
11/17 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie
11/18 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival
11/20 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Studio Warehouse*
11/21 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s
11/23 – London, UK – KOKO*
11/24 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall
11/25 – Barcelona, Spain – La 2 de Apolo
11/26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Super Bock em Stock