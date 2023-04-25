Miami’s III Points Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Caroline Polachek, Iggy Pop, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 2:33 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Miami’s III Points Festival will celebrate its success in putting counterculture music on the South Florida map over the last 10 years and today the music festival have announced this year’s lineup will feature performances from Caroline Polachek, Iggy Pop, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and more. The event will take place on October 20 – 21 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Fred Again.., Jamie Jones, Keine Musik, Lane 8, SBTRKT, The Blaze, Tokischa, VTSS, Richie Hawtin, The Martinez Brothers and others will be performing at the event as well.

In the press release III Points Co-Founder David Sinopoli talks about the how the support from the community has helped flourish the music festival.

“Being ahead of the curve hasn’t been easy and has required taking risks. The festival has always been more on the bleeding edge of music, rather than the cutting edge. We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years. “

III Points has become a staple in Miami’s cultural landscape, now seen as a landmark event for the region’s music community each year. This year’s festival promises to be a celebration of all that III Points has built over the past decade and a glimpse into what the future holds.

Two day tickets for the 10 year celebration of III Points are on sale this Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET. For more information visit iiipoints.com.