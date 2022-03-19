Sudan Archives Debuts Alluring New Song And Video “Home Maker”

Home News Mohammad Halim March 19th, 2022 - 9:17 PM

The violinist and singer, Sudan Archives, is back with her new single, “Home Maker”. Archives stated that the song is a celebration of domestic life.

Archive wanted fans to relate to the struggle people have when moving into a new setting. African American women were given the choice between a safe space or sexuality. Building a new home was one of Archive’s first obligations when moving to California, however, in her new track, she wanted to play with both. She stated that homemaking is a coping method to the mental struggle of isolation and loneliness, and that the song is a reflection of the effort put balancing a loving home and a stable relationship.

The track combines security and love effortlessly. The song itself starts off strong, with Archive proving her self worth and independence, “Only bad bitches, and mad trellis, And baby, I’m the baddest”. However, she also provides love and comfort to her significant other “When you go away, I get the saddest… Rest with me in Sabbath”.

The video is cleverly themed. Archives is seen walking down a furniture story (which represents a house), filmed by an older camera resolution. This conveys a nostalgic feeling to the viewer, which sends comfort, or makes the viewer feel more “at home”. Several black men later show up beside Archive, together performing outstanding and rhythmic choreography.

Archives is also performing for the sxsw 2022 music festival along with Suzanne Vega, Mojo Nixon and more than 50 other artists. The last day is tomorrow, March 20.