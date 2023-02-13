mxdwn Music

Caroline Polachek Kicks Off Tour with Debut of New Songs From Upcoming Album Desire, I want To Turn Into You

February 13th, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to stereogum.com artist Caroline Polachek  started off her  The Spiraling Tour last week where the singer debuting a couple  of new singles from her upcoming album Desire I want To Turn Into You which will be released tomorrow.

Polachek and her band performed the tunes “Pretty In Possible”, “I Believe”, “Crude Drawing Of An Angel”, “Hopedrunk Everasking” and “Fly To You.”

During the concert Polachek‘s team and fans stormed on Twitter to film and spread the news about the tunes they are hearing live.

“Caroline Polachek performing “Crude Drawing of An Angel” for the first time in Brighton tonight!”

“Caroline Polachek performando “Fly To You”, sua música com Grimes e Dido.”

“This Caroline Polachek, dido and grimes collab????!!!”

“Butterfly Net’ live for the Spiraling Tour, in Brighton.”

Setlist

1 Welcome To My Island
2 Hit Me Where It Hurts
3 Pretty In Possible (Live debut)
4 Bunny Is A Rider
5 Sunset
6 Crude Drawing Of An Angel (Live debut)
7 Ocean Of Tears
8 I Believe (Live debut)
9 Fly To You” (Live debut)
10 Pang
11 Blood And Butter
12 Parachute
13 Butterfly Net
14 Billions
15 So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
16 Hopedrunk Everasking (Live debut)
17 Door
18 Smoke

 

