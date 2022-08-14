mxdwn Music

August 14th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Tiesto & Charli XCX Share Steamy New Music Video For “Hot In It”
Lights all night featuring artist Tiesto. Taken on December 29th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Tiesto and Charli XCX have shared a steamy new music video for their song, “Hot In It”. The song has already garnered a ton of hits since it dropped back in June; Charli XCX had previously teased the song back in May, on her TikTok, and it’s caused a huge buzz ever since.


The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, features a scantily-clad Charli XCX dancing provocatively inside of a mattress store (as onlookers watch, entranced). She and her backup dancers take the show on the road as they hit the desert highways and stop at a trailer park, whose inhabitants are similarly entranced with Charli’s dancing and pop-infused lyrics.

Charli XCX and Tiesto are having a busy time of it; the two are currently in the midst of a summer tour. For her part, Charli has also been releasing tons of new music lately. She recently released a new song for the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, titled “Hot Girl”. She also shared a new music video for “Used to Know Me” back in April, and in March released two new singles, “Every Rule” and “Baby”.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi 

