Tiesto & Charli XCX Share Collaborative New Single “Hot In It”, Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 2:12 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Tiesto. Taken on December 29th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Dutch DJ and Grammy award winning music producer Tiesto has teamed up with English singer songwriter Charli XCX for their catchy new single “Hot In It.” The DJ has also announced his global summer 2022 tour dates.

The song has an infectious beat that could bring anyone to the dancefloor. The lyricism and vocals work together to create an empowering post-breakup anthem that bolsters confidence. “You and me, we never, ever made much sense/ I’m too independent, no offense.” Clocking in at 2 minutes and 10 seconds, fans will definitely hit replay.

Tiesto will be hitting the road this summer on his global tour, visiting Canada, Estonia, Germany, The Netherlands, Greece, Croatia, New York, Illinois, Hungary, Germany, Belgium, New Jersey, Maryland, Denmark, Norway and the UK. The DJ has previously been included on the Relentless Beats summer 2021 concert series alongside fellow EDM stars deadmau5, Zeds Dead and Louis the Child. In November, he also teamed up with Ava Max on their hit song “The Motto.”

Charli XCX has also been active, releasing new music with collaborators like Caroline Polachek, Christine & The Queens and Rina Sawayama. She has also released solo singles including “Baby“, “Every Rule” and “Used To Know Me.”

Tiesto Summer 2022 Global Tour Dates

7/1 – Montreal, Canada @ Beachclub

7/1 – Windsor, Canada @ Caesars

7/6 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds

7/7 – Neustadt-Glewe, Germany @ Airbeat One

7/8 – Breda, The Netherlands @ Breda Live

7/9 – Athens, Greece @ Primer

7/10 – Split, Croatia @ Ultra Europe

7/14 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Mirage

7/15 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Mirage

7/17 – Chicago, Illinois @ Heat Wave

7/21 – Debrecen, Hungary @ Campus Fesztivál

7/22 – Weezee, Germany @ Parookaville

7/23 – Boom, Belgium @ Tomorrowland

7/29 – Boom, Belgium @ Tomorrowland

8/7 – Atlantic City, New Jersey @ HQ2 Beach Club

8/7 – Baltimore, Maryland @ Moonrise

8/12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Aiasound

8/18 – Bodo, Norway @ Parken

8/19 – Oslo, Norway @ Findings

8/28 – Daresbury, UK @ Creamfields

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi