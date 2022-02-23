80/35 Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Charli XCX And More

Home News Federico Cardenas February 23rd, 2022 - 5:00 PM

The 80/35 Music Festival has finally announced the cast that will be performing at its latest installment. This year, the annual fest, based in Des Moines, Iowa, is scheduled to take place on July 8-9, according to Stereogum. This follows a hiatus of the volunteer-run festival after its 2019 showing relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival, broken up into two days, will feature two different groups of performers. Highlighting the first day of the fest will be singer-songwriter Father John Misty. Joining Misty on day one will be Japanese Breakfast, Guided by Voices, Tkay Maidza, Meet Me @ The Altar, Pachyman and Hannah Marks: Outsider, Outlier.

Highlighting the second day of the festival will be the English singer-songwriter Charli XCX. Joining Charli will be Future Islands, Jamilla Woods, MonoNeon, BLACKSTARKIDS, Geese, Evann McIntosh, Haiku Hands, Vended, The Envy Corps and Miloe. According to the event flyer, will also be more acts that have yet to be officially announced. See the flyer containing the list of performers below.

Tickets for the event are set to be made available on Friday, February 23. To buy tickets and find more information about the 80/35 Music Festival, see the festival’s official website at http://80-30.com.

Headliner Charli XCX’s performance in the festival will follow not long after the release of her upcoming album, Crash, which is set to release on March 18. The first day headliner Father John Misty is also set to release his upcoming album, Chloe And The Next 20th Century, on April 8, not long before his showing in the fest.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna