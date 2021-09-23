Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX And Christine & The Queens’ Fans Suspect They Are Collaborating On New Track

Home News Casey Melnick September 23rd, 2021 - 2:58 PM

The trio of singers Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX and Christine and The Queens could be joining forces for a new track according to fan speculation. A recent Instagram post by Charli XCX has fans theorizing about a possible collaboration project that could drop in the near future.

Charli XCX, who released a new single entitled “Good Ones” earlier this month, shared a collection of seven photos yesterday. The second picture in particular caught the attention of her fans. Labeled “a perfect shape” by the artist, this image depicts a snapshot of camera footage from a possible music video shoot. The photo appears to show the singer in a formation with both Polachek and Christine and the Queens. In the past, Charli XCX has worked with both artists separately. If this is a sneaky attempt at viral marketing, it seems to have worked as the singer’s fans soon took to social media to express their excitement.

Charlotte Emma Aitchison, known professionally as Charli XCX, is an English singer and songwriter. Active in the music industry since 2007, the singer released her fourth studio album in 2020. How I’m Feeling Now was written and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown. The album received critical acclaim though some argued that it lacked sonic diversity and contained too much bland repetition. The singer is scheduled to appear at the All Things Go Music Festival on October 16. This event will take place at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and will also feature HAIM, St. Vincent and Lauv.

Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier, who performs under the moniker Christine and The Queens, is a French singer, songwriter and record producer. 2020 was prolific year for the artist. She released a surprise new EP titled La Vita Nuova. This project was accompanied by a short film that featured all six songs. Christine and The Queens also performed numerous covers via Instagram throughout the year including Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” and Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire.” Last November, she teamed up with French group Indochine to rework their 1985 hit “3e sexe” as “3SEX.”

Polachek is an American musician and songwriter who is a former member of the indie pop band Chairlift. She has worked with an extensive list of artists including Blood Orange, Fischerspooner and Sbtrkt. Polachek has also penned material for artists such as Beyonce and Travis Scott. Earlier this year, the singer shared a new single, “Bunny Is A Rider.” This track is a catchy and laidback pop tune that is about being unavailable. Earlier this month, Polachek surprised fans at Pitchfork’s Music Festival when she performed two unreleased songs titled “Sunset” and “Smoke.”

