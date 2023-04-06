Caroline Polachek Shares Volcanic New Video for Song “Smoke”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023 - 2:48 PM

According to pitchfork.com artist Caroline Polachek has shared a new music video for “Smoke.” In the video Polachek is performing performs with her band while being surrounded by volcano sculptures, smoke and a glowing red scenery. Polachek’s band consists of Maya Laner, Matthew Horton and Russell Holzman.

While watching the video the lyrics “You are melting everything about me / Oh don’t worry bout me / It’s just smoke / And the fallout doesn’t phase me” proves how strong of an artist Polachek is and the best part is how the band keeps shaking the atmosphere with killer instrumentation while a volcano stands tall in the background with neon red lights acting as an organic lava flow.

The artist’s performance of “Smoke” follows last month when Polachek stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Welcome to My Island” in the pitch dark while playing a guitar solo. The album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You includes the singles “Billions,” “Blood and Butter,” and “Sunset,” which the musician released at the beginning of this year.

Also later on this month Polachek will start her North American tour in support of her new album where she will be joined She’ll be joined by Sudan Archives, Alex G, George Clanton, Magdalena Bay and Ethel Cain. Shortly after touring North America, Polachek will head over to Europe for a string of dates, including festival performances at Primavera Sound, Roskilde, Flow Festival and others.