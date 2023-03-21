Lollapalooza Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 10:48 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to pitchfork.com today Lollapalooza have announced this year lineup which features headlining performances by Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and more. The event will take place on August 3-6 at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Additional performances Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975, Tomorrow X Together, Rina Sawayama, Joey Bada$$, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Key Glock, Alex G, Sudan Archives Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pusha T and Magdalena Bay.

Thirty Seconds to Mars, MT. Joy, Zack Fox, Niki, Joey Bada$$, The 502s, Dop Lemon, Hoosh, Bing Wild, Beabadoobee, Fred Again.., Hemlocke Springs, Little Stranger, Jean Dawnson , Remk, Tom Odell, Peach Pit and many more ill be performing as well.

Last year Lollapalooza featured performances from Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, and more. Metallica’s appearance at the event started the band’s viral meeting with Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson on Stranger Things. Also the festival has some controversy last year because rapper Lil Durk got injured in a pyrotechnics accident, activists protested the double standard of the event’s waived youth curfew, while a security guard was charged with faking a mass shooting threat. A presale for all four-day passes begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. For more information visit lollapalooza.com.