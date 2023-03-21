Lollapalooza Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and More

Last year Lollapalooza featured performances from Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, and more. Metallica’s appearance at the event started the band’s viral meeting with Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson on Stranger Things.
Also the festival has some controversy last year because rapper Lil Durk got injured in a pyrotechnics accident, activists protested the double standard of the event’s waived youth curfew, while a security guard was charged with faking a mass shooting threat.
A presale for all four-day passes begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. For more information visit lollapalooza.com.