Doja Cat Calls Out Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp For Sharing DMs About Joseph Quinn

The rapper and popstar Doja Cat has begun beefing with a truly ferocious and formidable foe: 17 year old actor Noah Schnapp, known for his role as Will Byers on the hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things. Stereogum has reported that the popstar has called out Schnapp on Instagram after Schnapp posted a conversation over DMs between the two onto his TikTok page.

The conversation revolved around Schnapp’s co-star, the 29 year old Joseph Quinn, who plays the role of drug dealer Eddie Munson. Previously, Doja Cat had expressed that she though that the actor was “fine as shit” on her Twitter page. In her interactions with the 17 year old actor, had hoped that Schnapp would be able to set the two of them up. She asked him if Quinn was in a relationship, and if he could tell Quinn to contact her. Instead, Schnapp took to his TikTok account to put Doja on blast, leaving her messages for the world to see in a later deleted video.

joseph quinn fine as shit — im better than you (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

This upset Doja Cat greatly, leading her to start a livestream on Instagram Live to address Schnapp publicly. In her stream, she notes that she had originally intended to make a TikTok on the matter, but realized that she would not be able to make a TikTok long enough to express her feelings fully. While she made a point to recognize that Schnapp is a kid, and that many people make mistakes when they are young, she went on to describe his behavior as snake and weasel-like: “When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I’m, like, trying to be super-fair. You do dumb shit. You say dumb shit. You fucking fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuckups so that I don’t fuck up again. But the fact that this person — that Noah — did that, went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s, like, borderline snake shit. That’s, like, weasel shit.”

See a recording of Doja Cat’s livestream below.

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission: “The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

Doja Cat has previously released a new single, “Vegas,” which was featured on the recent film Elvis.