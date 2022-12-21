Pusha T Departs From G.O.O.D Music Record Label, Calls Kanye’s Statements “Beyond Disappointing”

Home News Roy Lott December 21st, 2022 - 7:15 PM

Pusha T has announced that he is departing from Ye’s G.O.O.D Music record label in light of Ye’s recent remarks about antisemitism. The rapper was named the president of the label in 2015, with his last album on it being his critically acclaimed album It’s Almost Dry. In an interview with XXL, Pusha T confirmed the departure and noted that he is no longer on the label and has not spoken to West since his tour in support of It’s Almost Dry.

I was still on tour. I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, “Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.” He noted that him and West have had a friendship where they express their thoughts to each other with no filter, but after many disagreements, the dynamic between the two changed drastically.

Pusha recalls when West wore the MAGA hat in support of Donald Trump while he referenced it as the new Ku Klux Klan and hosting a concert with Drake knowing Pusha and Drake had beef. At the same time, however, West was producing his album.