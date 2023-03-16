Louder Than Life Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Tool, Green Day, Pantera And More

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2023 - 5:31 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Louder Than Life has announced its insanely stacked lineup for 2023. Foo Fighters, Tool, Green Day and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the four-day festival. Other acts include Pantera, Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth,Pierce The Veil and many more. The festival is set to take place on September 21-24 a the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals, says Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “We’ve seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September.”

Single-day and weekend General Admission and VIP passes, as well as weekend Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Fans who are also wanting to attend the Bourbon and Beyond Festival the weekend before can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $60 per festival day (Exacta Pass starts at $459.99 plus fees). They can be purchased on the festival’s website.