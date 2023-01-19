Billie Eilish Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged House Intruder Who “Professed His Love” for Her

Home News Karan Singh January 19th, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Prodigy singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists in the world, which sounds nice, but that comes with its own set of challenges too. The 21-year-old has dealt with more than people her age usually do, and she now plans of filing a restraining order against a fan who allegedly broke into her house several times.

These incidents, Eilish said, have caused her “substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress” over her safety. According to The Evening Standard, 39-year-old Christopher Anderson showed up to Eilish’s childhood home “unannounced and uninvited” on multiple occasions between late December and early January.

Eilish said that the most recent of these took place on January 5: “My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me.”

She added: “Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me. However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother. I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”