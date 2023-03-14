Metallica Has Bought Their Own Vinyl Pressing Plant

Home News Cait Stoddard March 14th, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today Metallica and Furnace Record Pressing announced that Metallica have acquired the majority interest in Furnace, a leading provider of high-quality vinyl records and related services.

The acquisition formalizes a long-standing relationship between the band and Furnace that has produced more than five million pieces of Metallica’s vinyl since 2014.

Having worked together on landmark projects such as the acclaimed definitive deluxe box set editions of Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice For All, Metallica and S&M2.

Metallica and Furnace have enjoyed a prolific and productive relationship where one rooted in a shared fiercely independent ethos and passionate dedication to quality.

This partnership represents another example of the band’s commitment to artistic control of all aspects of its career, as well as its devotion to the fans.

The capacity to meet the massive demand for Metallica vinyl through trusted partner and industry leader Furnace will enable the band and its Blackened Recordings label to better serve the needs of any and all vinyl lovers in the Metallica family.

In the press release Metallica‘s CO – Founders Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield discuss they happiness about their partnership with Furnace.

“We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with Furnace to the next level. Their indie spirit, the passion they have for their craft… culturally we’re kindred souls.” said Ulrich

Hetfield added, “Furnace has been great to Metallica and more importantly to our fans. This deepened relationship between Metallica and Furnace ensures that fans of vinyl everywhere, particularly our Fifth Members, will have continued access to high quality records in the future.”

Founded by Eric Astor in 1996, Furnace is known for making extremely high-quality records at its 70,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Alexandria, Virginia.

With it’s 12 Pheenix Alpha presses and two Finebilt presses, Furnace is one of the largest record pressing companies in the U.S.

Furnace offers standard and heavyweight pressings, color vinyl, special effect color vinyl, and custom vinyl etching to meet the creative needs of any music artist.