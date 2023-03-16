Lana Del Rey Releases New Song “The Grants”

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2023 - 2:04 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey has released her latest single “The Grants,” the opening track to her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The track is co-written by Mike Hermosa and has backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard, and Shikena Jones. Check it out below.

It follows the previously released songs “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” and “A&W.” Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album is due out on March 24.It serves as the follow-up to her 2021 album Blue Bannisters. Additional collaborators on the album include Father John Misty, Jon Batiste, Syml, Riopy and Tommy Genesis.

The singer was recently announced to play at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco, CA alongside Kendrick Lama, Foo Fighters, Odesza and The 1975 to name a few. Passes for the three-day music festival are on sale now. She was also awarded the Visionary Award from Billboard at the Billboard Women In Music event earlier this month.