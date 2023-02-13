Moby Tried to Create Metal Bands with Dimebag Darrell, Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and Bjork: ‘I Regret Not Starting This Chaotic Metal Band With Them’

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

According to consequence.net artist Moby is known for his electronic music skills but the artist is also fond of the music genre heavy metal. In fact Moby did once try to form a supergroup with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, and Pantera’s late band memebers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The name of the supergroup was going to be called The Sober Fucks which came from the mind of Moby.

During an interview with nme.com the singer discussed the influenced him to create The Sober Fucks.

“I’ve been sober for a while now. But this was a late-night, alcohol-fueled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee, and I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”

During the interview Moby mentioned about the previous formation of the faux band in a 2008.

“At some point, about four in the morning [after a night of partying], Darrell, Tommy and I — in our completely devastated state — decided to form a band. We just thought that was the best idea anyone had ever had. Of course, nothing came of that — except a hangover that lasted for days.”

Also the artist mentioned how it wasn’t the first time he tried to start a metal supergroup. During the early ’90s, Moby took an unlikely direction by tryin to recruit artist Björk.

Moby is promoting his new documentary, Punk Rock Vegan Movie, which features appearances by several notable musicians.