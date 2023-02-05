Inkcareceration Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Limp Bizkit, Pantera And Slipknot

Home News Hannah Boyle February 5th, 2023 - 2:15 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

This will be on hard-hitting year for Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival fans. Inkcareceration Music and Tattoo Festival has recently announced its lineup for the 2023 festival. This year’s lineup will include heavy names such as Limp Bizkit, Pantera, and, Slipknot. As well as the bands listed, many more are expected to preform including bands such as Megadeth and many more. If you are a fan of this genre of music and tattoos, this is the article you have been waiting for.

According to sources at Consequence, the three-day-long music festival is ramping up to be one of the best yet. The festival is set to take place July 14-16 of this year. The festival will take place in Mansfield, Ohio – so it is understandably a big moment for the state. Something even vaguely interesting is happening in Ohio. This is set to be one of the more exciting musical festivals of the summer. Who doesn’t want to sit in the hot sun listening to Pantera while getting a tattoo surrounded by a crowd of people? And even better yet, in a field of a reformatory in Ohio?! If that oddly specific and eerily masochistic fantasy has always been yours, you will need to check out the ticket information down below. I won’t pretend to understand you, I won’t even be able to sleep at night knowing you exist an would willingly wander into Ohio for such a twisted dream, but regardless this is your moment.

Ticket information for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival can be found on it’s Official website. Get your passes before it is too late.