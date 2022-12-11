Rex Brown Tells of the Indirect Blame of Philip Anselmo by Vinnie Paul for Dimebag Darrell’s Death

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 11th, 2022 - 10:15 AM

Blabbermouth has shared an interview that Rex Brown did with American guitar company Gibson’s online network Gibson TV in an episode called “Icons.” The episode shows the Pantera bassist discussing at-length his inspirations in music and childhood stories.

In addition to the more personal look at Brown, Brown also dished on Pantera’s breakup and the tension between Phillip Anselmo, Vinnie Paul Abbott and Dimebag Darrell. Brown commented on a 2004 Metal Hammer interview snippet where Anselmo was talking about Dimebag and said “physically, of course, he deserves to be beaten severely.” Brown stated “The Phil thing…yeah, I just got gnarly between them. We don’t talk about that shit in the fucking press, fellows.”

Dimebag Darrell was sadly shot in December 2004 while onstage in Columbus, Ohio performing with the band Damageplan. The wound proved to be fatal. The murderer was said to be a schizophrenic man who believed the members of Pantera were in his head and taking his thoughts.

Brown says in the episode that the comments Anselmo made were attempted to be unfairly connected with the murderer’s motive. He stated “Vinnie would not have anything to do with Phil- period. He thought that that was the reason his brother was dead.” A few witnesses of the murder speculated whether Dimebag’s death had been spurred by Pantera’s breakup or the rift between Dimebag and Anselmo, though law enforcement officials dismissed the theory and said there was no evidence to support that claim.

Brown offered his opinion on Dimebag’s death to Gibson TV, stating “I disagree with that. I think this was a nut that had already been out there planning and premeditating whatever move he was gonna make.”

Anselmo had talked about the blame placed on him by Vinnie in an interview with High Times in 2011, saying that “Vinnie has pinned the guilt on the wrong guy. He has pinned the fucking guilt on the wrong guy. And I’ll tell you what: I resent it.”

Vinnie himself died in June 2018 from coronary artery disease and dilated cardiomyopathy. Unfortunately, he and Anselmo never reconciled before his death and had remained on non-speaking terms. Pantera has recently been reformed by Brown and Anselmo with the addition of Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.