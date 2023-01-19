Always centered at night Share Self-Reflective New Song “transit” Featuring Moby and Gaidaa

In the press release Gaidaa discusses what “transit” is about in her own word.

“‘transit’ is about the journey of constant self-reflection and actualization. It’s about shedding, relearning, and questioning oneself on the constant path of healing.

Also Moby describes what it was like to be working with Gaidaa while recording “transit'”

“One of the most exciting parts of my creative life is sending an instrumental 5,000 miles across the globe to an amazing singer and writer like Gaidaa, and seeing what magic she creates. In the case of ‘transit’, she created something really remarkable.”