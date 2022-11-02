Moby & Akemi Fox Share Collaborative New Song & Video “Fall Back”

Home News Roy Lott November 2nd, 2022 - 9:51 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Moby has collaborated with Akemi Fox on a sultry, mid-tempo groove called “always centered at night,” which showcases Fox’s soothing vocals.

The accompanying video is directed by Moby and Mike Formanski and sees Fox exploring a dreamlike quality that a metropolis radiates in the middle of the night. It’s an endless reverie winding its way through a concrete labyrinth. Check it out below.

‘One of my great joys is not just hearing new, amazing singers, but also being able to work with new, amazing singers like Akemi’, says Moby. ‘It was really exciting working with an icon like Moby. It was fun to explore a different sound to what I’m used to, and I think it’s something people won’t expect from me!’, Fox adds.

“Always centered at night” follows the previously released singles “Rescue Me” and “This Is Not Our World (Ce n’est pas notre monde).”

Earlier this year, Moby collaborated with serpentwithfeet on their EP “Air (Versions)” It included the single “On Air.” He also launched his own record label called always centered at night, which came with the track “medusa,” featuring Aynzli Jones.

