Moby Releases New Album Ambient 23

According to pitchfork.com artist Moby is kicking the new year off with the release of the album Ambient 23 and with great excitement Moby went on his Instagram account to announce he has finished recording the album.

On the Instagram post Moby mentioned Ambient 23 is a “weird old drum machines and old synths” and is “inspired by… early ambient heroes,” such as Martyn Ware, Brian Eno, Jean-Michel Jarre and Will Sergeant.

As of yesterday Moby went back on Instagram to make a statement about the release of his album by writing “Made to help anxiety (my own, and hopefully yours, too). For 2023, may we all be less anxious (and may we all stop looking for validation from a culture we don’t respect…).”

Ambient 23 is a follow up to Reprise which is an album that consists Moby‘s earlier recorded songs with updated orchestral arrangements.