Moby Shares Moving New Song & Video “Rescue Me”

Slay launched on the 8th of September exclusively on WaterBear, a free streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet. The documentary seeks to expose unethical practices whilst showcasing practical solutions.

Available to stream during the coveted ‘fashion month, Slay showcases investigative footage captured over the course of three years by filmmaker Rebecca Cappelli. Slay follows the industry’s supply chains and their impact on the environment, including leather tanning’s water contamination, deforestation, animal suffering on fur factory farms and in the wool processing supply chain, and modern-day slavery.

The film brings together a host of experts and campaigners, including TV personality and influencer Lucy Watson, Founding Director of Collective Fashion Justice Emma Håkansson, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress Samata Pattinson, Fashion Journalist and Sustainability Activist Bandana Tewari, and vegan educator and author Ed Winters aka Earthling Ed. Filming took place in Australia, Brazil, China, India, France, Italy and the U.S.