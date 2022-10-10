Moby Shares Moving New Song & Video “Rescue Me”

Singer Moby shares “Rescue Me,” a new track written exclusively for Slay a feature documentary from the makers of Cowspiracy and What The Health, which looks into the ongoing use of animal skins – leather, fur, and wool – within the fashion industry. Moby is producer, animal rights activist and has been vegan for 35 years.
Slay launched on the 8th of September exclusively on WaterBear, a free streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet. The documentary seeks to expose unethical practices whilst showcasing practical solutions.
Available to stream during the coveted ‘fashion month, Slay showcases investigative footage captured over the course of three years by filmmaker Rebecca Cappelli. Slay follows the industry’s supply chains and their impact on the environment, including leather tanning’s water contamination, deforestation, animal suffering on fur factory farms and in the wool processing supply chain, and modern-day slavery.
The film brings together a host of experts and campaigners, including TV personality and influencer Lucy Watson, Founding Director of Collective Fashion Justice Emma Håkansson, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress Samata Pattinson, Fashion Journalist and Sustainability Activist Bandana Tewari, and vegan educator and author Ed Winters aka Earthling Ed. Filming took place in Australia, Brazil, China, India, France, Italy and the U.S.
Viewers are taken inside factories and farms to uncover the dark side of fashion. By highlighting the extent of greenwashing in the fashion industry, Slay debunks myths about animal skins being a sustainable material.
“The suffering of animals in the fashion industry is greenwashed into oblivion while those skin industries are destroying the planet and harming people.” Slay aims to challenge the notion that animal skins are a fabric, and open people’s eyes to the dark realities behind some of the most sought-after skins in fashion.” said Rebecca Cappelli