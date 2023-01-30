Bjork Announces Spring/Summer/Fall 2023 Cornucopia Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 3:03 PM

According to pitchfork.com today artist Björk announced the dates for her Cornucopia Tour for later this year. Things kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on September 1 before continuing through Spain, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Germany and Switzerland before ending things on December 5 in France.

The Icelandic star first premiered Cornucopia in a New York residency which featured the flute group Viibra, a 50-person choir, elaborate digital and analog visuals. As the artist revealed in a statement, “Cornucopia” will now be revised to include Björk’s 2022 album Fossora.

The upcoming Cornucopia Tour will include the flute septet Viibra, an expanded instrumental ensemble and a reverb chamber. Since releasing Fossora last year, Björk has shared a new video for “Sorrowful Soil” and picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Earlier this month, the singer shared a remix of Fossora’s “Ovule” by Sega Bodega and Shygirl.