Bjork Announces Spring/Summer/Fall 2023 Cornucopia Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com today artist Björk announced the dates for her Cornucopia Tour for later this year. Things kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on September 1 before continuing through Spain, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Germany and Switzerland before ending things on December 5 in France.
The Icelandic star first premiered Cornucopia in a New York residency which featured the flute group Viibra, a 50-person choir, elaborate digital and analog visuals. As the artist revealed in a statement, “Cornucopia” will now be revised to include Björk’s 2022 album Fossora.
The upcoming Cornucopia Tour will include the flute septet Viibra, an expanded instrumental ensemble and a reverb chamber. Since releasing Fossora last year, Björk has shared a new video for “Sorrowful Soil” and picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Earlier this month, the singer shared a remix of Fossora’s “Ovule” by Sega Bodega and Shygirl.
In the following statement about “Cornucopia”, Björk shares her excitement when mentioning about her the song live this year.
“Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both Utopia and the album after that, which is now out there called Fossora. I am truly excited to premier those 2 worlds colliding, this autumn in southern Europe.”
Tickets will be on sale this Friday at 9am local time and at 10 am Madrid local time.
Cornucopia Tour Dates
3-3 Perth, Australia – Perth Festival
3-6 Perth, Australia – Perth Festival
3-9 Perth, Australia – Perth Festival
3-12 Perth, Australia – Perth Festival
3-28 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theater
3-31 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theater
9-1 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
9-4 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Centre
9-8 Paris, France – Accor Arena
9-12 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
9-16 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
9-19 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
9-23 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
11-18 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
11-21 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays
11-24 Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11-28 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
12-2 Nantes, France – Zénith
12-5 Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena