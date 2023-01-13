Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Diagnosed with COVID-19, Backs Out of Festival Performance: ‘This Thing Is Really Kickin’ My Ass’

Home News Gracie Chunes January 13th, 2023 - 1:34 PM

Vince Neil showing us his "Wild Side"

Vince Neil, Motley Crue frontman, has canceled his solo appearance at RokIsland Fest 2023 amidst COVID-19 diagnosis. The festival is set to take place January 17-21 in Key West, Florida. Neil says he is okay, but ” this thing is really kickin’ my ass.” Neil continues: “I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to the RokIsland Fest organizers and most of all my friends and fans. I am disappointed to say the least. I was so looking forward to this show. I am hopeful that I will have the opportunity to make this up in 2024.” Neil wishes all the performers and attendees a fun and exciting time at this festival.

Neil’s backing group includes Dana Strum and Jeff Blando from Slaughter, along with drummer Zoltan Chaney. A few years prior, Neil acknowledged to SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk” that he was the only member of Motley Crue who was waving the flag for the band’s music by performing their songs as a solo artist. RokIsland Fest is brought to you by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council and is hosted by Trunk himself.

Most of the RokIsland Fest performances will take place at The Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater. The venue provides an intimate performance atmosphere unique to other rock festivals around the world. The festival will include five days of propulsive, high-energy live shows along the Gulf waters of Key West, as well as unparalleled access to world-class hotels, local fare from renowned restaurants and endless options for recreational excursions and activities, such as sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing and more. (Blabbermouth)