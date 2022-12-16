Jose James And Moby Release New Orchestral Song “Ache For”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 16th, 2022 - 4:35 PM

José James and Moby found each other in a collaboration for their new song ‘ache for,’ the latest Always Centered at Night (ACAN). This peaceful song is one to put anyone in a relaxed mood. The sounds of James singing and Moby on the piano is something revolutionary.

According to T.H.E. Moby says, “As the world becomes scarier and more chaotic, I find myself cherishing the refuge of voices like José’s.”

James added on saying, “working with a legend like Moby is a huge honor, He sent me the track just after my sister passed away over Christmas, a moment that filled me with questions. What do you ache for? Moby transformed our message into a powerful mediation on loss, change, and evolution.”

James wrote the lyrics while in Amsterdam, going through the loss of his sister he wrote the questions he was thing for this song. It is a peaceful song not meant to bring pain but to release it and bring healing. As James said it is a powerful mediation on loss.

The music video is done in a white organized house where you can almost feel the warmth inside. It shows some scenes of New York City in winter, Moby is on the piano while James sings by the window. The chorus of the song says, “What do you ache for? What do you breathe for? What do you dream for? And what do you ache for? What do you reach for? And what do you dream for?”

The two hope this song brings healing to others as it has done for them, to listen to the song stream below. For more stories about the artist click here.