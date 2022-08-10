Moby and Serpentwithfeet Collaborate on Tranquil New Single “On Air”

Home News Karan Singh August 10th, 2022 - 11:02 AM

On the sophomore release on his new label, Always Centered at Night, Moby has joined forces with Los Angeles experimental artist serpantwithfeet. The accompanying video, directed by Moby and Mike Formanski, illustrates the reposeful vision the song’s silkiness elicits. Check it out below:

Serpantwithfeet’s gentle vocals channel a great deal of emotion while floating smoothly over Moby’s production. His soulful voice, despite its tenderness, is powerful and firm.

“One of the greatest things about Always Centered at Night is working with remarkable singers. serpentwithfeet has an approach to music and vocals that I find to be fascinating and beautiful,” Moby said.

The multidimensional artist launched his new label earlier this year with hopes of bringing audiences a catalog packed with whimsical and atmospheric tunes. The debut release, “Medusa,” was a collaboration between Moby and Grammy-nominated artist Aynzli Jones.

