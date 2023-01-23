Two Minutes to Late Night Cover Dillinger Escape Plan’s “Sugar Coated Sour” with Members From Full of Hell, Converge, The Locust and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the podcast show Two Minutes to Late Night have released a cover of Dillinger Escape Plan’s song “Sugar Coated Sour” which features members from Full of Hell, Converge, The Locust and more.

The cover of “Sugar Coated Sour” is stunning because singing on the composition is Full of Hell‘s and Sightless Pit’s vocalist Dylan Walker, who puts on a ski mask while singing in the music video, Poison The Well’s guitarist Ryan Primack and former Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley shakes the background with killer riffs while Dead Cross‘s and Deaf Club‘s bassist Justin Pearson spices things up with vein jolting notes and Two Minutes to Late Night regular Ben Koller of Converge, Mutoid Man and All Pigs Must Die contributes to the havoc by playing fast paced drum beats.

Two Minutes to Late Night have previously done other covers but their version of “Sugar Coated Sour” is a bit stronger due to how everyone in the group continued to perform on a hardcore metal musical vibe.