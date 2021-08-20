Mutoid Man Confirm Jeff Matz of High on Fire is New Bassist

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 20th, 2021 - 5:31 PM

After having parted ways with their previous bass player Nick Cageao this last May, Mutoid Man have finally announced the newest addition to their trio, Jeff Matz of High on Fire. Mutoid Man have always been known to push the boundaries of metal music, and seem very excited to have Cageao on their team now, Stephen Brodsky citing, “Countless times we’ve asked ourselves ‘What would High On Fire do?’ while writing music over the years — now we can go straight to the source!”

Meanwhile Nick Cageao is focusing on family, the untimely demise of his brother being a feature on his Instagram and GoFundMe set up for his widow and two children.

In addition to finding a new permanent bassist in Jeff Matz, Mutoid Man have announced their involvement in the upcoming festival Psycho Las Vegas. Psycho Las Vegas, which is gearing up to be the come-back event of the year, is taking place over the course of this weekend, with new tribute project to Motorhead being announced and recorded by artists such as Eyehategod and High On Fire, although it is unclear if Mutoid Man will make an appearance on the album being recorded.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat