Two Minutes To Late Night Cover U2’s “Two Hearts Beat As One” Featuring Against Me!’s Atom Willard & James Bowman, Converge’s Nate Newton & Sparta’s Jim Ward

Two Minutes To Late Night has been joined by Atom Willard and James Bowman of Against Me!, Nate Newton of Converge and Jim Ward of Sparta for a cover of U2’s 1983 classic “Two Hearts Beat As One.” As always, Jordan Olds, also known as Gwarsenio Hall, leads the charge in an electrifying metal cover of the alternative hit.

The video opens with Willard playing drums on the side of the road before cutting to Bowman shredding on guitar in a Spider-Man costume. Newton is seen playing bass in a comfy studio while Ward performs in front of a green screen alongside Olds. Halfway through, Newton lends his signature growl to the cover. The overall video is Marvel themed filled to the brim with Spider-Man memes and features from Green Goblin and even Venom.

The cover is notably heavier than the original song especially in regards to the vocals, however, the instrumentals stay true to the U2 rendition. All in all, fans of Two Minutes To Late Night will be pleased to receive another quality cover coupled with an equally comedic music video. “Two Hearts Beat As One” marks Two Minutes To Late Night’s 60th cover following an innumerable amount of others.

Late last month, they covered Rick Astley’s iconic “Never Gonna Give You Up” which has taken the internet by storm as well as The Smith’s 1984 hit “This Charming Man.” In June, they released covers of Converge’s “The Broken Vow” featuring Botch’s Dave Knudsen and Dave Verellen and Deadguy’s “Apparatus” featuring members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge and Cave In.

