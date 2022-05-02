Full Of Hell And Blood Incantation Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Noah Janowski May 2nd, 2022 - 2:11 PM

Heavy metal bands Full Of Hell and Blood Incantation have announced a co-headlining tour for Fall 2022. The bands will also go head on the road with Vermin Womb, Mortuous, and God Is War.

The tour will kick off in Denver, Colorado on September 13th at The Gothic Theater. Other notable cities the bands will be performing at include Salt Lake City, Utah at Urban Lounge on September 14th, Los Angeles, California at 1720 on September 21st, Chicago, Illinois at Reggies, Cincinnati, Ohio at Legends on October 1st, Detroit, Michigan at Sanctuary on October 2nd, Brooklyn, New York at Monarch on October 6th, and the tour will conclude in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Underground Arts on October 7th.

Full of Hell released their last album, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, in October 2021, which featured 12 new songs including “Industrial Messiah Complex,” which currently has over 212,000 streams on Spotify. This is their first official album since 2019’s Weeping Choir.

Blood Incantation released their new album, Timewave Zero, in February, which featured eight new songs including “Io: First Movement,” which currently has over 107,000 streams on Spotify. This is their first album in almost three years as well since 2019’s Hidden History Of The Human Race.

The full list of tour dates are below:

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/15 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

09/16 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

09/20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

09/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

09/24 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

09/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

09/28 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

09/29 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

10/04 – New Haven, CT @ State House

10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts