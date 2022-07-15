Melt-Banana Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Deaf Club, No Age, Wand And More

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 15th, 2022 - 9:34 PM

Melt-Banana, one of the most prolific and exciting noise rock bands to come out of Japan, was supposed to tour the US this spring with IGORRR and VOWWS, according to BrooklynVegan. Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out. However, there has been a redemption of sorts: they’ll be touring the US this fall, playing with a slew of other great bands, including Deaf Club, Wand, Psychic Graveyard, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, No Age, Dream_Mega, and more. Exciting news for fans of Melt-Banana and noise rock in general.

If you’re a noise rock fan, prepare to be blown away. The tour starts on September 30 in Sacramento, CA and weaves its way across the country before finishing up in Fresno, CA on November 13. You can check out all the dates below.

MELT BANANA 2022 TOUR DATES

9/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

10/05 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

10/06 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

10/07 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux (with WAND)

10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive (with WAND)

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

10/12 – St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo (with NO AGE / DREAM_MEGA)

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club (with NO AGE / DREAM_MEGA)

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/17 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Magic Bag (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

10/21 – Queens, NY @ TBA

10/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstageh (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

10/23 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

10/25 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/28 – Miami, FL @ Gramps Outside (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/29 – Tampa. FL @ Orpheum (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

10/31 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

11/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

11/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

11/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

11/07 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT)

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

11/10 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

11/11 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

11/12 – Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewery (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

11/13 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s (with ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)