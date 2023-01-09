Two Minutes to Late Night Give Metal Remix Cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Song “1979” with Members of AFI, Deafheaven, Alexisonfire and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2023 - 1:51 PM

Today heavy metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night have returned with a new cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’s song “1979” which features members of Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI and Alexisonfire. Also in light of releasing the cover of “1979”, Two Minutes to Late Night went on Twitter to share the exciting news with their fans.

Two Minutes to Late Night is YouTube’s all-star cover series which became popular during the early stages of the pandemic, the show gathers popular musicians to record songs from home. It has been reported that Two Minutes to Late Night is planning to make its return as a live talk show next month at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn New York.

The cover of “1979” is fantastic because the corpse-painted host and performer Gwarsenio Hall brought in Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm, who delivers a epic lead vocal performance which reprises the car-ride scene of Billy Corgan from the original music video. Also the rest of the lineup is stacked with Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire playing killer guitar riffs and performing wild vocal screaming, AFI’s Hunter Burgan spices things up with rumbling bass guitar notes and Deafheaven’s Daniel Tracy jolts people’s veins with solid drum beats. This cover of “1979” bleeds heavy metal with a strong kick of hardcore rock.

As previously mentioned, Two Minutes to Late Night will be back in-person at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar on February 14 where the show will feature a live cover set performed by members of Baroness, Black Dahlia Murder, Dethklok and more.

