Full Of Hell And Primitive Man Announce New Album “Suffocating Hallucination” For March 2023 Release

Tatiana Retamar January 22nd, 2023 - 8:58 PM

Full of Hell and Primitive Man recently announced their upcoming collaborative album “Suffocating Hallucination” set to be released in March 2023 on Closed Casket Activities.

The album was produced, engineered, and mixed by Andy Nelson and was mastered by Arthur Rizk. The first single from Suffocating Hallucination released was “Rubble Home” which has caused fans from both groups to become even more excited for the rest of the tracklist from this new album!

Check out the song and the rest of the tracklist below:

Suffocating Hallucination Tracklist: