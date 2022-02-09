Keith Buckley Comments On Every Time I Die’s Breakup: “It’s Heartbreaking, Heartbreaking”

Home News Roy Lott February 9th, 2022 - 11:55 PM

Former Every Time I Die, Keith Buckley recently spoke about the split at the opening show of “An Evening With…” tour at the Signature Brew brewery in East London on February 7.

According to Metal Hammer, Buckley told the crowd “The term ‘artist’ never came up in my family. We never referred to each other as artists, we just kinda existed. And it wasn’t until I got sober that I realized that that artistic spark is fundamental to every venture that you do as a human being, and if that spark isn’t there, then there’s no energy to push you into the next thing. So once I got sober and I realized that that spark in me had just been caked with resentment and anger and confusion and a lack of faith in anything, I saw it for what it was.”

He continued, “It’s heartbreaking, heartbreaking. However, it is not the end of anything: I can’t even say what the state of the band is right now. I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that, right now, this is exactly where I fucking want to be, and I’m very thankful to be here.” At one of his shows, he performed Every Time I Die’s “Thing With Feathers.”

Every Time I Die announced their split last month. Shortly after the announcement, Buckley tweeted his reaction to the news. “There is absolutely no hate in my heart when I say that whatever is going on with the guys from now on is between them and their God. Any emotional/mental connection I had to them was thoroughly severed when I got that letter on Dec. 20th. That is where our paths finally diverged completely.”

Their last album Radical was released last October.