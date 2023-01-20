Metallica Shares Intense New Song and Video for “Screaming Suicide”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 20th, 2023 - 1:16 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Metallica has released the second single, “Screaming Suicide,” from their upcoming studio album, 72 Seasons, which is set to be released on Friday, April 14 via Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings. The single was released alongside a music video, which you can watch below:

The music video, directed by Tim Saccenti, features the band in black and white performing the song amidst some snow/rain. The song itself addresses suicide and the taboo around the world. “The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone,” says Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Metallica will be embarking on a 2023/2024 world tour, on sale now here. The band will be performing two nights in every city, with different and exciting support acts each night, including Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Pantera and Greta Van Fleet.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation, founded in 2017. The foundations works to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band. AWMH has raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Stream “Screaming Suicide” here.

Pre-order 72 Seasons here.