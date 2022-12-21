Metallica’s New Single “Lux Æterna” Reaches No. 1, Tops 10 Million Streams On Spotify

Home News Hannah Boyle December 21st, 2022 - 12:39 AM

Metallica released their latest single ‘Lux Æterna’ to streaming services on November 28th and in the last few weeks since the single’s debut it has been streamed on Spotify over 10 million times. In addition to the single’s impressive Spotify numbers, it also has reached over 11 million views on youtube. While these numbers sound exceptional, it is nothing new to Metallica with their hit song “Enter Sandman” reaching over 1 billion streams. Metallica has had a long career spanning nearly forty years now and in those forty years, they have released 11 studio albums and 44 singles. Clearly, this classic rock group cannot disappoint. Or at the very least, a very dedicated fan base.

‘Lux Æterna’ acts as the perfect teaser to the upcoming Metallica album expected to be released in April of 2023. The band has also announced their next 2023-2024 North American tour. The single is just as good a listen as any Metallica song, and no I do not mean that sarcastically. The song features an amazing guitar solo and Hetfield’s strong vocals. The song is fast and loud and energetic. Hopefully, fans will be able to expect this latest single to be played by the band on tour.

Watch the music video on youtube below. That is, if for some reason you haven’t already:



