Mastodon, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach Band Members Join Kings Of Quarantine In Collaborative New Cover Of “Just Another Victim”

Members of American hard rock bands Mastodon, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach have teamed up to cover “Just Another Victim.” Released under the name Kings Of Quarantine, this socially distanced collaboration is a modern sounding revision to the original Helmet and House of Pain rendition.

The original version of “Just Another Victim” originally appeared on the soundtrack to the 1993 film Judgment Night. Every song on this critically acclaimed album was a collaboration between hip-hop and rock artists. The Helmet and House of Pain version is an aggressive rap-rock song that features intense vocals and lively instrumentation that includes thick guitars and screaming sirens.

In many ways, the Kings of Quarantine version is a faithful interpretation of the original track. It features the same structure and energy of the 1993 version and the sonic backbone of the track is largely unchanged. The true differences can be found in the fidelity of the mix. This updated version of the track is masterfully produced. The drumbeat is incredibly punchy and the guitars sound much richer than the original counterpart. In addition, the vocals are more dynamic and varied as a multitude of guest vocals are featured on this track.

The colorful music video for this track features home footage of the musicians. A ‘90s-like camera filter is used to display the artists as they perform from their separate home locations. The scope of the collaboration is made apparent as an incredible amount of talent flashes across the screen.

This collaboration features a cast that includes Five Finger Death Punch’s Chris Kael, Papa Roach drummer Tony Palermo, Public Enemy turntablist DJ Lord and vocalists Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy, Bret “Epic” Mazur of Crazy Town, Lou Koller of Sick of It All, Slaine of La Coka Nostra and newcomer RhymeStyleTroop.

Kings of Quarantine was originally created by Slaves on Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine along with Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher. Earlier this year, Kings of Quarantine shared a cover of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song.” Though it was faithful to the original version, the group decided to shake things up by switching between vocalists for different parts. The song also features a more technical solo compared to the original version.

Earlier this month Mastodon announced their 2021 co-headline tour with Opeth. The tour will begin on November 16 in Asheville, North Carolina and will span 15 dates. In March, Caleb Bingham, a former member of Five Finger Death Punch, teamed up with a multitude of artists to cover Depeche Mode’s “It Doesn’t Matter Two.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz