mxdwn PREMIERE: Louise Quinn Announces Kramer-Produced New Album Gates Of Light for March 2021 Release and Shares “Walk On”

Singer-Songwriter Louise Quinn, of A Band Called Quinn and DAWNINGS, is back with a new, gorgeous joint record. This latest project, titled Gates Of Light, is a collaboration album between Quinn, producers Bal Cooke, Scott Fraser, Kid Loco and director Tim Saccenti and is set to be released on March 26th. The album was created remotely during lockdown across Glasgow, London, Paris, and New York. Today mxdwn is premiering “Walk On,” the lead single off this new record.

“Walk On” is a musing psychedelic pop track with a topical message about persevering through difficult times. Quinn’s melancholy vocals paired with light electric beats and soft piano create a beautiful and somber tune of perseverance and promise. “Walk on, though love is gone” goes the dreamy refrain of the futuristic-folk track, which Quinn wrote and recorded with her husband, musician/producer Bal Cooke, from their Glasgow bedroom.

In addition to the talented cast of producers and musicians who created the album, Gates Of Light is not only mastered by legendary musician and composer Kramer, known for his work in bands such as Bongwater and as a touring bassist for acts like Ween and Butthole Surfers, but also is the first new release from his recently rebooted music label Shimmy Disc.

