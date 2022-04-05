Mammoth WVH Cancel Remaining ‘Young Guns’ Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid-19 Tests Within Touring Camp

Home News Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 6:51 PM

Rock band Mammoth WVH have canceled their remaining tour dates for the Young Guns Tour due to positive COVID-19 tests. The remaining six shows of the tour, including tonight’s performance in Raleigh, North Carolina, will be canceled after members of the touring personnel tested positive for COVID.

Performances on April 6 in Charlotte, April 8 in Nashville, April 9 in Dothan and April 10 and April 12 in Orlando will be canceled. Refunds will be given to customers at the point of purchase. However, Dirty Honey will still be performing at the advertised scheduled dates.

“After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the GRAMMYS, I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the Young Guns tour,” Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement. “This morning as everyone took COVID tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn’t travel with me were positive. I have tested negative via rapid and PCR tests for the last 5 days in preparation for the GRAMMYS and still continue to do so. With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won’t be able to continue. Mammoth WVH will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future.”

Mammoth WVH is still scheduled to perform on tour later this month, beginning April 29 in Tucson, and concluding May 21 in Maryland Heights. They will travel through Billings, Casper, Council Bluffs, Wichita, Springfield and other cities along the way. They will also be going on tour throughout May alongside Halestorm.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer