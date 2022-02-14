Ice Nine Kills Share My Bloody Valentine Inspired Video For “Take Your Pick” With Corpsegrinder

Ice Nine Kills released a music video surrounding the theme of the 1981 horror film, My Bloody Valentine, for the song “Take Your Pick.” Its latest album, titled “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood,” was released in October, 2021.
Speaking of the music video for “Take Your Pick,” which features Corpsegrinder, Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas said, “To pay tribute to one of the most vicious slashers of the 1980’s we knew we had to cook up a video and musical number with only 2 things in mind, brutality and poor taste. We are honored to have the legendary Corpsegrinder providing his signature vocal assault which will hopefully disembowel the listener. With so many ways to die this Valentine’s Day, take your pick.”
The music video opens up at 12 am on Valentine’s Day in a fictional version of Hollywood titled “Horrorwood.” Throughout the video, animated versions of the band jam out to “Take Your Pick” as citizens of Horrorwood succumb to their deaths by mysterious murderers. The video can be watched below.
Ice Nine Kills will initiate its tour next month, headlining alongside Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White. The tour will begin in Mesa, Arizona on March 17 and conclude in Norfolk, Virginia on April 27.
‘Trinity of Terror Tour’ Tour Dates
03/17 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater
03/18 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
03/19 San Jose, CA – San Joes Civic
03/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/22 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino
03/23 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Center
03/25 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
03/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Salt Air
03/27 Grand Junction, CO – Grand Junction Convention Center
03/29 Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom
03/30 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
04/01 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
04/02 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/03 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena
04/04 Fargo, ND – Butler Arena at RRV Fairground
04/06 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe
04/07 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
04/08 Indianapolis, IN – The Pavilion at Pan Am
04/09 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
04/11 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
04/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
04/14 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
04/15 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater
04/16 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
04/19 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
04/21 St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
04/22 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
04/23 Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairground
04/24 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
04/26 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
04/27 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi