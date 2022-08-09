Architects Cancels North American Tour Plans; To Announce New Tour Dates When Possible

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 1:30 PM

According to Loudwire, British metalcore band Architects have canceled their upcoming North American tour dates, citing “a number of logistical issues” as the reason behind the cancelation. The group has shared that they will be announcing new dates “as soon as [they] can.”

In a Facebook post, the band explained that issues with their transportation and “visa approval timelines” as well as other unnamed matters had forced them to cancel their trek. They went on to explain that they had really looked forward to performing new material and seeing their fans and supporters.

The band commented on the cancelation, offering, “We recognize the last few years have been a challenging time for everyone and we were really excited to perform for you and share moments together that only live music can facilitate. We will announce new plans to return as soon as we can. The last thing we want to do is announce new dates that we will be unable to uphold. Thank you for your understanding. We will be back. In the meantime, refunds for tickets & VIP will be made automatically to the method of payment used to purchase.”

Architects were scheduled to play with We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames on the ‘For Those Who Wish To Exist’ tour which was set to kick off on September 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The dates were previously rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic featuring special guests Polyphia and Loathe as support.

Fans of the band still have much to look forward to with the announcement of their forthcoming album The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit which is set to arrive later this year on October 21 via Epitaph Records. Last month, they shared a lead single from the album entitled “Tear Gas.”